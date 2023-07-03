Tom Cruise, the iconic American actor, is gearing up to captivate audiences once again with his upcoming action-packed blockbuster, "Mission: Impossible – Deadly Confrontation Part One." However, before his own film hits the silver screen next month, Cruise has taken the opportunity to rally support for three highly anticipated movies set to debut this summer.

In a recent Instagram post, Cruise expressed his enthusiasm for the plethora of fantastic films that will grace theaters in the coming months. He specifically highlighted "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" as some of the must-watch productions he is eagerly looking forward to experiencing alongside director Christopher McQuarrie.

Paying tribute to the legendary Harrison Ford and celebrating the 40th anniversary of the beloved Indiana Jones franchise, Cruise conveyed his gratitude, stating, "You have brought us countless hours of joy." Cruise further emphasized his admiration for both films, suggesting that the combination of Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated "Oppenheimer" and Greta Gerwig's intriguing take on "Barbie" will undoubtedly deliver an explosive cinematic experience, possibly with a touch of pink.

While the fifth installment of the Indiana Jones series already graced the big screen this past weekend, film enthusiasts must wait until July 21 to witness the magic of "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie." However, fans can mark their calendars for July 12, as that is when Cruise's much-anticipated action spectacle, "Mission: Impossible – Deadly Confrontation Part One," will take theaters by storm. Joining Cruise in this exhilarating journey are acclaimed actors Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Vanessa Kirby and Simon Pegg.

Anticipation is running high, with projections suggesting that "Mission: Impossible – Deadly Confrontation Part One" will emerge as one of the summer's highest-grossing films. While it may not surpass the staggering $1.49 billion box office success of Cruise's previous venture, "Top Gun: Maverick," released in 2022, industry experts predict that the latest installment of the "Mission: Impossible" franchise will surpass the impressive performance of its predecessor, "Fallout."