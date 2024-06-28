In his latest film, American actor Tom Hanks transforms into an entirely different character, this time portraying a younger version of himself.

Collaborating once again with Robert Zemeckis, with whom he worked on Forrest Gump years ago, Hanks takes on the lead role in "Here," marking their sixth joint project.

The film also reunites Hanks with Robin Wright, his co-star from Forrest Gump, in a surprising twist.

Adapted from Richard McGuire's novel Here, it explores the lives of people who inhabit a house over several decades.

Hanks and Wright portray a couple in the film, starting in their youth thanks to cutting-edge makeup and de-aging technology and progressing into their 80s by the film's conclusion.

The director aims to show audiences "things they haven't seen in real life," promising a theatrical release on Nov. 15.