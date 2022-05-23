Palme d'Or-winning director Ruben Östlund's new movie "Triangle of Sadness" (Hüzün Üçgeni), co-produced by the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT), had its world premiere in the main competition section of the 75th Cannes Film Festival.
American Emmy-winner Woody Harrelson stars in the black comedy that tells the story of two models, Carl and Yaya, a famous couple who find themselves in the world of the rich in this satirical production. The couple embarks on a luxury cruise alongside billionaire passengers, only to be put in an extremely uncomfortable situation when the captain organizes an event in the middle of a storm to teach his spoiled passengers a lesson.
Continuing his perspective from the films "Force Majeure" and "The Square," in which he won international success, Östlund satirizes human nature and builds a dark comedic world where "classes" of society are confronted with absurd situations in "Triangle of Sorrow."
As the movie is co-produced by Turkey, TRT Deputy General Manager Ziyad Varol also attended the gala. Sweden, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Greece are among other co-producer countries.
The awards of the 75th Cannes Film Festival will be distributed to the recipients on the evening of May 28.
