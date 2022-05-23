Palme d'Or-winning director Ruben Östlund's new movie "Triangle of Sadness" (Hüzün Üçgeni), co-produced by the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT), had its world premiere in the main competition section of the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

American Emmy-winner Woody Harrelson stars in the black comedy that tells the story of two models, Carl and Yaya, a famous couple who find themselves in the world of the rich in this satirical production. The couple embarks on a luxury cruise alongside billionaire passengers, only to be put in an extremely uncomfortable situation when the captain organizes an event in the middle of a storm to teach his spoiled passengers a lesson.

The crew of "Triangle of Sadness" (Hüzün Üçgeni) by Ruben Östlund in Cannes, France, May 22, 2022. (AA Photo)

Continuing his perspective from the films "Force Majeure" and "The Square," in which he won international success, Östlund satirizes human nature and builds a dark comedic world where "classes" of society are confronted with absurd situations in "Triangle of Sorrow."

As the movie is co-produced by Turkey, TRT Deputy General Manager Ziyad Varol also attended the gala. Sweden, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Greece are among other co-producer countries.

The awards of the 75th Cannes Film Festival will be distributed to the recipients on the evening of May 28.