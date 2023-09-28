In a resounding victory for Turkish broadcasting, TRT World has been honored with the International Emmy Award in the "News and Current Affairs" category for its documentary series, "Ukraine Wartime Diaries."

The prestigious award was presented at the 44th International Emmy Awards ceremony held in New York City, solidifying TRT's position as a global leader in television journalism.

The acclaimed documentary series "Off the Grid," produced by TRT World, garnered international acclaim for its episode "Ukraine Wartime Diaries." This remarkable achievement came after a rigorous selection process by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, which saw TRT World's work stand out among thousands of entries in the category.

Mehmet Zahid Sobacı, General Manager of TRT, emphasized the significance of this win, especially in the context of Türkiye's centennial celebrations. "Bringing this award to Türkiye for the first time is a source of immense pride for TRT. I extend my heartfelt thanks to all my colleagues who have produced powerful content with global impact. Our journey of transformation and success will continue," he said.

"TRT has won the Emmy Award in the News Documentary category at the 44th International Emmy Awards. This is the first but not the last. In our mission to 'tell the world to the world,' I thank our Communications Director Fahrettin Altun and the entire TRT World team for their support," Sobacı expressed his gratitude on social media.

The documentary, directed by Mouhssine Ennaimi and produced by Alexandre Pauliat, explores the lives of civilians in Ukraine after the war. Ennaimi reflected on their journey: "We didn't know how we would make a difference, what untold stories we would share. Today, we have received recognition for our dedication, passion and relentless fieldwork."

Alexandre Pauliat, one of the producers, highlighted the team's dedication and perseverance in crafting the documentary: "We worked tirelessly to capture the most compelling narratives and visuals. I believe we have successfully conveyed our message to the jury and the audience."

The documentary, filmed in Ukraine by Hakan Hocaoğlu and edited by Fatih Kibar, depicts the transformative changes in the lives of Ukrainian civilians following the withdrawal of Russian forces.

The Emmy Awards are regarded as the most prestigious accolades in the world of television, making TRT's historic win a momentous achievement for Turkish broadcasting and international journalism.