A joint production of Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT), the animated feature "Mannu in Çanakkale" premiered over the weekend at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) in Istanbul, with the attendance of Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.

Ersoy told the press that the film industry and animation productions in Türkiye have made serious progress, as he drew attention to the success Türkiye has achieved in the film industry in recent years.

"Our country is at a very advanced level in the film industry, and we are the country that exports the most films after the U.S. in the world. The Turkish film industry has made serious progress recently, especially in animation technologies and productions. This makes us happy. We bring new animated films to life every year," Ersoy said.

"I had the opportunity to watch (the film's) trailer. I especially liked the production quality. A state-of-the-art production work has been carried out. I was also pleased with the point that the Turkish film industry and animation industry has reached."

Ersoy said they would continue to increase the support of such films by the ministry.

"This movie has different features. We place importance on teaching our children about our history through cartoons from a young age and also to help them get to know these regions. Here, of course, it is very meaningful and important in instilling the spirit of togetherness of the Çanakkale Wars in children and transferring it to future generations."

Mannu is a cute pet koala living in Australia. Its owner, William's great-grandfather, fought in Çanakkale. When William sets off on a ship to attend the "Anzac Day" commemorations, Mannu also hides in his backpack. Mannu is separated from William to recover the locket the bad guys stole from William's grandfather.

Thus, Mannu finds himself on an adventure, including Ayşe, a member of the police force, accompanying him in a country he has never known, as well as the little dog, Boncuk the cat, Granny Cevher, Hary and Gary, who is after him.