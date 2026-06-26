Kadir Inanır, one of the most celebrated actors of Türkiye's Yeşilçam era, died Friday at the age of 77 after weeks in intensive care battling pneumonia and other serious health complications.

The veteran actor had been rushed to the hospital after suddenly falling ill in recent weeks.

The 77-year-old artist, who had long struggled with serious health issues, was admitted to the intensive care unit. He had been receiving treatment for pneumonia and was later placed on a ventilator after being intubated.