The highly anticipated nominations for the 96th Academy Awards were unveiled on Tuesday, revealing a diverse array of films competing for the coveted Oscar statuettes. Among the nominees is Turkish director Ilker Çatak, whose film "Teachers' Lounge" has been nominated in the Best International Film category.

The movie delves into the story of Carla Nowak, a teacher who investigates a student accused of theft. Leonie Benesch takes on the lead role representing Germany in the film nominated for an Oscar. Born in 1984 in Berlin, Çatak has previously directed notable productions such as "Söz Senettir" ("I Was, I Am, I Will Be"), "İstanbul Bahçesi," ("Istanbul Garden") "Sadakat" ("Fidelity") and "Tatort."

The competition for the Best International Film category at the 2024 Oscars includes "Io Capitone," "Perfect Days," "Society of the Snow," "Teachers' Lounge" and "The Zone of Interest."

The star-studded event, set to take place on March 10 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, will once again be hosted by the renowned talk show host, Jimmy Kimmel.