The first-ever “Turkish Film Festival” brought together well-known figures from the world of cinema in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Held at CineStar under the auspices of the Consulate General of Türkiye in Düsseldorf on Sunday, the festival was attended by veteran actors, directors and producers of Turkish cinema, as well as film enthusiasts.

Master artist Hülya Koçyiğit, one of the “Four Leaf Clover” stars of Turkish cinema, attended the festival as the guest of honor.

In a statement to the Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondent, Koçyiğit said that the movies she shot in Germany hold an important place in her career.

She noted that some of the longest periods she spent in Germany were during the filming of movies there and that the movie “Almanya Acı Vatan” in particular was screened at many festivals around the world. She said, “While filming those movies, I closely observed the way of life of people here, their expectations and the kinds of difficulties they faced.”

Koçyiğit emphasized that art plays an important role in preserving cultural ties and said that one of the most valuable elements that brings people closer together is artistic work.

Pointing out that different branches of art bring societies together, Koçyiğit said that, in addition to theater and painting, cinema also creates strong bonds between people.

She described cinema as a universal language that “explains human beings to human beings.”

Koçyiğit said she is deeply moved when she meets Turkish youth born and raised in Europe, adding that some of them told her they learned Turkish by watching her movies, which made her very happy.

She said, “We really need to come closer to each other, to embrace one another more tightly. Festivals like these are tools that bring us closer together.”

The festival, which is being held for the first time in Germany, includes film screenings, talks and meetings with artists.