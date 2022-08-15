Türkiye's international reputation when it comes to hair transplants, a popular procedure that draws thousands to the country, is the subject of a Spanish movie "Por Los Pelos," roughly translating to "Because of the Hair."

The movie revolves around a group of friends who are experiencing hair loss and go to Istanbul to get hair transplants. The film is produced by Warner Bros. while Spanish filmmaker Nacho G. Velilla sits in the director's chair.

The phrase "Turkish Hairlines," inspired by the national flag carrier "Turkish Airlines," was featured on the poster of the movie and became a hit on social media.

The movie was shot at an actual hair clinic in Istanbul run by the 2019 recipient of the "Best Hair Transplant Doctor" in Europe title, who is also a well-known doctor in Spain.

The catchphrase "Turkish Hairlines" is inspired by the many patients seen on Turkish Airlines flights wearing bandages around their heads after undergoing the procedure. This bandage is attached after the transplant to prevent a liquid that is injected during the procedure to increase the success of the operation from descending to the face.

While shooting "Por Los Pelos," director Velilla said: "We heard the name of this clinic from many people, and when we arrived, we witnessed how the standards of hair transplantation are high in Türkiye. We understood that we chose the right place."

Highlighting that they were warmly welcomed in Türkiye and at the clinic, Velilla said that the country really helped promote the movie, which was released in Europe and Spain. Recounting how he got the idea to make a movie about people experiencing hair loss, Velilla explained: "This is something that is always wondered. It is because only celebrities and football players used to benefit from this a few years ago in Spain. Now we see that more and more people resort to this solution every day. Because it was considered strange to do it before, but not now. We saw that nearly 4,500 people are having the operation every year in Istanbul. We believe that they have stories to tell and we decided to tell the stories of three of them in this movie."

Stating that there are similarities between the Turkish and Spanish people, the stars of the film Tomas Aguilera and Carlos Librado said: "When we came to Türkiye for the shooting of the movie, we got to know people very well. We are very surprised and happy to see that there are many things that connect us. We think that the perspectives of Spanish and Turkish people are quite the same as we share the same Mediterranean culture. These are cultures with similar expressions. Of course, there are many things that are different, but we were quite surprised that more things connected us than we had anticipated."

For instance, the expression "inshallah," meaning "if God wills" or "God willing," comes from the word "ojala," which is originated in Arabic with Andalusian influence. That is why Spanish is one of the rare languages that use this expression.

On the other hand, famous Spanish actor Antonio Pagudo, who has played in nearly 30 films, said: "I have studied Turkish TV series. By the way, I must say that Turkish TV series are very popular in Spain yet the names of the actors are very difficult for me to pronounciate."

"Recently, we all want to look good. This is also a part of our daily happiness, waking up well and feeling nice. Isn't hair an important part of this? Looking in the mirror, being at peace with yourself. Science has given us different possibilities where someone with weak hair can fix it with time and a little effort. They can even solve this problem very simply," he added.

Stating that he learned more about the hair transplant process after taking on the movie, director Nacho Velilla said: "The hair transplant operation seems quite complicated and frightening. Thanks to the movie, I saw this process up close. Now I understand why many people do it. Because it is a very simple thing, but with very successful results. Of course, this is a surgical operation. But the simplicity of the hair transplant process is what makes it good. For many people, there is a simple solution to a big problem, when you have a hair transplant in safe hands."

Noting that baldness is no longer something people have to come to terms with, Pagudo said: "Now baldness is a choice because we are lucky that it has a solution. Ten years ago, baldness was like a lifetime. Now, thanks to clinics like in Türkiye, there are solutions for it. It doesn't have to be destiny anymore."