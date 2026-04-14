Master poet Necip Fazıl Kısakürek, who took Turkish literature by storm in the 20th century, is once again in the spotlight as his celebrated play “Bir Adam Yaratmak” (“The Creation of a Man”) has been adapted into a feature film set for nationwide release in Türkiye on May 1.

The film, based on the Turkish literary classic first staged by Muhsin Ertuğrul in 1937-1938, arrives on the big screen nearly 90 years after its theatrical debut. It is directed by Murat Çeri and produced by Filimetre Medya Yapım.

Actor Engin Altan Düzyatan stars as Hüsrev, a troubled playwright whose psychological turmoil forms the core of the story. The cast also includes Deniz Barut, Altan Erkekli, Murat Serezli, Caner Topçu, Gülper Özdemir, Serpil Temur, Hakan Meriçliler and Ismail Hakkı Ürün.

The production explores the tension between the writer’s fictional work and his personal life, focusing on themes of death, fate, creativity and existential uncertainty. The story centers on a playwright experiencing intense inner conflict as the boundaries between his writing and reality begin to blur.

The film premiered internationally at the 43rd Fajr Film Festival in Iran. It also received recognition at the Chennai International Film Festival in India, where it was awarded the second-best feature film award in the international competition section. Düzyatan was also named best actor at the 13th Bosporus Film Festival for his performance in the role.

Supported by Türkiye’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the film will be released in approximately 300 cinemas across the country.