When it comes to Turkish rap, one of the first names that comes to mind is Killa Hakan and now his life story is being brought to the big screen. The artist, who has played an important role in the development of Turkish rap music and has won the love of millions for years, is having his life turned into a film. Killa Hakan came to Istanbul for the project’s press conference and officially signed the agreement with producer Emre Oskay at Atlas Cinema.

At the highly attended event, Killa Hakan answered questions from the press and took many photos with his fans. There was great excitement in the hall and the meeting of rap music with cinema attracted attention.

Emre Oskay, owner of Sky Film, which is producing the film, also shared details about the project. Oskay stated that Killa Hakan will play himself in the film, while the actor portraying his youth will be one of Türkiye’s well-known and beloved actors. However, the identity of this actor is currently being kept secret.

The film is expected to powerfully portray Killa Hakan’s difficult life journey starting from the streets of Germany, his passionate dedication to music, his contributions to Turkish rap and his legendary career built over the years.

The project, which has created great excitement in the rap world, appears to be more than just the story of an artist, it will also reveal the culture of an era and a musical revolution. The release date of the highly anticipated film will be announced in the coming days.