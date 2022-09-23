Turkish TV series "The Hidden Truth" ("Destan") won "The Best Serial Drama Award of The Year" at the 17th Seoul International Drama Awards in South Korea.

The series, aired on ATV, was selected among 225 different productions from 39 countries.

Müge Akar, ATV’s head of sales in Europe, Asia and Africa, received the award at the ceremony. She thanked the channel, the production company Bozdağ Film and the film crew for their efforts.

“As ATV, we have dedicated ourselves to creating high-quality content,” she said, adding that they are pleased to see the series gaining international recognition for its success.

Among the Turkish TV series that have also achieved huge success in many countries around the world are “Sen Anlat Karadeniz” (“Lifeline”), “Eşkiya Dünyaya Hükümdar Olmaz” (“The Bandits”), “Hercai” (“A Fickle Heart”), “Bir Zamanlar Çukurova” (“Once Upon a Time in Çukurova”), “Aşk ve Mavi” (“Love and Hate”) and “Kanatsız Kuşlar” (“Broken Wings”), which are broadcast on ATV, owned by Turkuvaz Media Group.