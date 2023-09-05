The film that triumphed in the global Barbenheimer showdown and emerged victorious in Türkiye is "Oppenheimer," which is also Christopher Nolan's longest production.

It is centered around the life of American physicist Julius Robert Oppenheimer and has secured the second position among the most-watched productions in the country, boasting an impressive audience of 1,593,151 viewers.

Starring Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon, this cinematic masterpiece recounts the tale of Oppenheimer, the architect of the first nuclear bomb and his moral quandary when he discovered that this devastating weapon would be deployed in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, subsequently making him a marked man within the United States.

Appealing to aficionados of action and adventure, "Fast & Furious 10" has solidified its spot as the third most-watched film, drawing in an audience of 1,577,429.

Directed by Louis Leterrier and featuring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Jason Momoa, this American production delivers a high-octane experience.

"Barbie," an enchanting tale starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa and Kingsley Ben-Adir, has claimed its place as the fourth most-watched film of the year.

This film takes the audience on a whirlwind adventure in the life of the iconic Barbie, who navigates existential crises in her Barbie world only to find herself thrust into the real world. It captivated the attention of 1,363,185 moviegoers.

The highly-anticipated sequel to the blockbuster "Avatar: The Way of Water," has secured its rank as the fifth most-watched production.

This film, directed by James Cameron and starring Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver and Zoe Saldana, finally hit the screens on Dec. 16, 2022.

In 2023, this American production garnered an audience of 1,362,096, bringing the total viewership to a staggering 2,677,106.

The film continues the saga of Jake Sully, who becomes part of the Na'vi people on the mystical Pandora planet. Together with Neytiri, they form a family and are forced to confront a formidable adversary threatening their homeworld.