Türkiye is emerging as a significant destination for the global film industry, boosted by new cinema legislation and incentives for foreign filmmakers.

In the coming years, several high-profile films, including some from Hollywood, are set to be filmed in the country, thanks to its rich scenic views and cultural tapestry.

In 2022, Türkiye saw an impressive increase in foreign film productions, with 233 projects, including 18 feature films, a 46% rise compared to 2021, showcasing the country's growing appeal to international filmmakers.

According to data from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, in 2022, Türkiye hosted 18 feature films, 30 TV series, 102 documentary films, 46 TV films and programs, 27 commercial films and 10 music videos.

Big productions

It has a history of hosting major productions, including Oscar-winning "Argo," James Bond's "Skyfall," "Charlie's Angels" and "Inferno." It also continues to attract new productions, with renowned director Guy Ritchie's recent film, "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare," set during World War II, being filmed in Antalya. Parts of the movie were shot at the Expo Fairground in Antalya, with approximately $15 million spent on the Turkish leg of the production.

Guy Ritchie also directed "Operation Fortune," starring action icon Jason Statham, and "Tiger 3," featuring Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, both filmed in Türkiye.

More to come

The "Foreign Film Production Support" initiative, introduced through the new cinema legislation, coupled with promotional efforts and advantages in terms of locations, lighting and workforce, has positioned Türkiye as a prime choice for film production.