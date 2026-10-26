Eric Bauza, the Emmy-winning Canadian voice actor best known for voicing Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, died Sunday at age 46, according to his family.

Bauza died at his home from hypertensive cardiovascular disease, according to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner records.

His family announced his death in a statement posted on his Instagram account Sunday.

"Eric Bauza, Emmy Award-winning voice actor and the modern voice of iconic Looney Tunes characters Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, along with dozens of other beloved cartoon characters, has passed away suddenly,” the family said, adding that further details would follow.

Bauza was among the animation industry's most prolific voice actors, with more than 400 acting credits over a career spanning roughly 25 years.

Besides Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, he voiced several other Looney Tunes characters, including Tweety, Elmer Fudd, Foghorn Leghorn, Porky Pig, Road Runner and Charlie Dog.

His work featured in productions including Looney Tunes Cartoons, Space Jam: A New Legacy and the 2026 film Coyote vs. Acme.

Bauza also contributed to animated series including Avatar: The Last Airbender, Chowder, Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated, Fanboy & Chum Chum, Ben 10: Omniverse, The Adventures of Puss in Boots and Rick and Morty.

He received five Daytime Emmy nominations for his performances in Looney Tunes Cartoons, Muppet Babies and The Adventures of Puss in Boots.

Bauza also won three Children's & Family Emmy Awards for his work on Looney Tunes Cartoons, Bugs Bunny Builders and Teen Titans Go!

Warner Bros. Television Group and U.S. Networks Chairman Channing Dungey said Bauza brought "joy and laughter to millions around the world” during his 15 years with Warner Bros. Animation.

"He followed in the footsteps of giants like Mel Blanc,” Dungey said, referring to the voice actor who originated many classic Looney Tunes characters.

Born in Scarborough, Toronto, on Dec. 7, 1979, Bauza began his animation career as a character designer before moving into voice acting.

His first credited acting role came in the Canadian animated series The Ripping Friends in 2001.

At the time of his death, Bauza was working on Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical, in which he was due to voice Daffy Duck, and The Dragon Masters, in which he was cast as the Shogun King.