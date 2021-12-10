Famed for her comedies focusing on political and social issues, Italian film director and screenwriter Lina Wertmuller died at the age of 93, the Italian culture ministry announced on Thursday. Wertmuller became the first woman to receive an Academy Award nomination for best director in 1977.

A filmmaker since the early 1960s, Wertmuller took world cinema by storm with her politically charged films of the 1970s, including "The Seduction of Mimi," "Love and Anarchy" and "Swept Away." Her Oscar nomination came in 1977 for "Seven Beauties."

"Italy mourns the passing of Lina Wertmuller, a director who, with her class and unmistakable style, left an everlasting mark on our and the world's cinema," Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said in a statement.

Wertmuller received a lifetime achievement award from the Oscars film academy in 2019 and took advantage of the occasion to call out Hollywood for tending to favor men.

Italian film director Lina Wertmuller poses after unveiling her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, U.S., Oct. 28, 2019. (REUTERS)

"She would like to change the name Oscar to Anna," actress Isabella Rossellini said as she translated Wertmuller’s acceptance speech from Italian to English.

She reached her critical peak in the 1970s, after which her public profile faded, although she continued to make films for many years. Her last movie, "Too Much Romance ... It's Time for Stuffed Peppers," starring F. Murray Abraham and Sophia Loren, was released in 2004.

In an interview with Reuters at the time, Wertmuller said her artistic vision had remained strong though she had failed to find a U.S. distributor for her films for a decade.

"Even American artists are terrorized by market forces," she said. "If one can't see the films, my wings are clipped."