Those who love rainy weather would know. Especially now that the rainy days are here, the urge to read a book on the couch or watch a perfect movie under the blanket with a hot drink kicks in for "pluviophiles."

The word pluviophile is a combination of two Latin words: “Pluvia” – rain and “Phile,” used to describe love of something. In this case, the word describes a person who enjoys the rain and finds peace when it rains. The reason why some people like rain excessively is not known exactly.

Yet it is known that you love watching the rain drops fall to the ground through the windows amid the earthy smell accompanying the loud thunders, well, if Zeus is too furious.

For that reason, there is a special ensemble of movies in which some scenes take place on rain-drenched streets in a dark atmosphere of a heavy rainstorm. Here are the 10 best movies to watch on a rainy day that won't rain on your parade.

An animatronic banker speaks at the teller windows at the Gringnotts Bank during a preview of Diagon Alley at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando, Florida, U.S., June 19, 2014. (AP Photo)

'Harry Potter Franchise'

The film series based on British writer J. K. Rowling's novels, the Harry Potter legacy are forever favorite.

The eight fantasy films revolve around the life and adventures of an orphan wizard, young Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), on a quest to overcome his arch-enemy, dark wizard Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes). The scenes mostly take place in the gloomy and foggy atmosphere of London, promising you to get lost in the magical world of wizards.

A stillshot from "Shutter Island."

'Shutter Island'

Adapted from Dennis Lehane's famous novel, Shutter Island, like many of Martin Scorsese's productions, still remains a masterpiece.

Two police officers named Teddy Daniels (Leonardo Di Caprio) and Chuck Aule (Mark Rufflalo) go to Ashecliffe Hospital, which is located in the area called Shutter Island, where dangerous mental patients are treated. After the disappearance of a patient named Rachel Solando (Michelle Williams), mysterious events occur for the police officers, pushing the boundaries between life and dream, illusion and reality.

Five-time Oscar nominee Amy Adams portrays Susan Morrow in Tom Ford's Nocturnal Animals. (via Focus Features)

'Nocturnal Animals'

Tom Ford, whom we know from the movie A Single Man (2009), sits in the director's chair of the movie adapted from Austin Wright's 1993 novel "Tony and Susan." The movie's screenplay, whose script was undertaken by Ford, also includes famous actors such as, Michael Shannon, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Isla Fisher and Armie Hammer.

Nocturnal Animals is an uncanny adventure that tells two different realities simultaneously, as Gyllenhaal appears in two different characters. Receiving an unexpected mail from her ex-husband, Edward (Jake Gyllenhaal), Susan (Amy Adams) begins to confront her past, briefly ignoring her unhappy second marriage. Surprised by the text of the book titled "Nocturnal Animals," which Edward had previously worked on and dedicated to Susan, she starts to read the plot, which leads the audience to a dark-noir adventure.

A still shot showing Brad Pitt (L) and Morgan Freeman in a scene of "Se7en."

'Seven'

The 1995 movie, directed by David Fincher, takes on a serial killer who brutally kills those that he thinks committed the seven deadly sins of the Bible.

In a city with constant rain, dark foggy streets, two police officers – starred by Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman – find themselves in a cat and mouse game with the relentless serial killer.

A stillshot from "Shape of Water."

'Shape of Water'

Elisa is a lonely girl living in the U.S. during the Cold War period. Having a quiet and mundane life, she works as a cleaner in a secret and high-security government laboratory. Yet, one day, Elisa's life changes when she discovers a secret government experiment with her colleague Zelda.

Finding that a humanoid creature trapped in water has been used in a brutal experiment, Elisa begins to communicate with him. These two, who do not speak the same language, will change each other's lives with the indescribable bond they establish between them.

A stillshot showing Mia Wasikowska from "Crimson Peak."

'Crimson Peak'

As a nod to the "Bluebeard" folktale, "Crimson Peak" focuses on the life of young writer Edith Cushing (Mia Wasikowska), who marries a mysterious stranger named Thomas Sharpe (Tom Hiddleston).

Yet, Edith discovers that her handsome and attractive husband is a very different person than she knew. As she tries to escape the ghosts of her past, she realizes the real danger awaits her at this hilltop chateau.

A stillshot showing Jessie Buckley from "I'm Thinking of Ending Things."

'I'm Thinking of Ending Things'

Directed by Charlie Kaufman and adapted from the novel of the same name, "I'm Thinking of Ending Things” was hailed by the critics.

Cindy (Jessie Buckley) has some doubts about her new boyfriend, Jake (Jesse Plemons). One day, Jake wants to introduce Cindy to his parents, who live on a remote farm, and they set out together in a moody atmosphere. But nothing is as it seems as the protagonist struggles with existential angst.

A stillshot showing Johnny Depp (M) from "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."

'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'

The movie is one of the best of Tim Burton's eccentric world.

Charlie (Freddie Highmore) is a poor boy who has a hard time financially getting along with his family. The whole world and Charlie are curious about the mysterious and closed factory of Willy Wonka (Johnny Depp), who has become rich with his chocolate factory. But one day, Willy Wonka hides a golden ticket under five boxes of chocolates. Five children who find the golden tickets will have the right to enter the factory and one of them will reach a world beyond their dreams. And Charlie will do his best to enter.

A stillshot showing Jennifer Lawrence from "Mother!"

'Mother!'

Religious allusions, mad poet, Biblical stories and chaos. All you don't expect unite in this movie through the life of the ordinary couple, who could be anyone's next-door neighbor, which is turned upside down after an unwanted guest arrives at their home.

Directed and written by Darren Aronofsky, the film stars Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem.

'I Come with the Rain'

Kline (Josh Hartnett), a private detective who has left the Los Angeles police force, travels to Hong Kong to find Shitao (Takuya Kimura), the missing son of a Chinese billionaire. Yet the story gets twisted amid the neon and glass skyscrapers of Hong Kong.