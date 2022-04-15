"Z (Comme Z)," a film by director Michel Hazanavicius, who is best known for his award-winning "The Artist," will kick off the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival slated for next month.

"It's a zombie comedy that evokes passion for cinema," festival director Thierry Fremaux told a news conference on Thursday, recalling that the 2019 event had kicked off with a film from Jim Jarmusch on the same theme.

The festival runs from May 17-28 and will feature heavy-hitters, including Tom Cruise’s "Top Gun" sequel and an Elvis biopic by Baz Luhrmann starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks.

Organizers have said the competition would include James Gray's "Armageddon Time," a drama with Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong and Anthony Hopkins, and a screening of "Three Thousand Years of Longing" by George Miller, with a cast including Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton.

Cannes Film festival General Delegate Thierry Fremaux and Cannes Film festival President Pierre Lescure talk during the presentation of the official selection of the 75th Cannes International Film Festival in Paris, France, April 14, 2022. (REUTERS)

The festival, which announced in March it would ban official Russian delegations from the event unless the conflict in Ukraine ends, will feature "Tchaikovski’s Wife" by exiled Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov, who has been outspoken about the war.

The festival will feature a debut film from Maksim Nakonechnyi, shot recently in Ukraine in the category of first-time projects. Entitled "Butterfly Vision," it traces the story of a young Ukrainian woman who returns to her country after being captured and then released in a prisoner swap.

Fremaux signaled an openness to platforms like Netflix while acknowledging he still had to try to convince those who disagreed with him.

"It's clear we have to acknowledge the existence of these new types of distribution and production, I think we need to maintain a dialogue with them," he said.

A still shot from "Z (Comme Z)."

Fremaux drew criticism from the French movie theatre industry in 2017 by allowing Netflix films – seen as a threat to the industry because they are streamed to subscribers rather than shown in cinemas – into the Cannes competition.

Meanwhile, movie theatres around the world continue to face the challenge of bringing back audiences.

"I hope the Cannes Film Festival will serve as a spark for the return of audiences to the movies, but for the moment there is not a big return and some countries are suffering from a loss of interest," he said.