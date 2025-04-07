At an event hosted by Georgetown University's Doha Campus and moderated by Richard Pena, renowned Iranian-born French cinematographer Darius Khondji shared his experiences with a large audience of filmmakers and directors at the Museum of Islamic Art’s Auditorium in Doha.

Khondji discussed the role of cinematographers, explaining that they work under the director’s guidance. He compared cinematographers to musicians, saying, "As cinematographers, we are like musicians playing the notes given by the composer." He highlighted how his early passion for photography, particularly capturing light in sculptures at the Louvre, influenced his approach to cinematography. "I was very interested in minimalism, reducing everything to the simplest forms with light," he said.

Passion for cinema

Khondji shared that his interest in cinema began early, thanks to his father’s cinema hall. He fondly remembered listening to the music from Egyptian, Italian neorealist and Indian films. "If I don’t like the music, the photos will be average," he explained, emphasizing the importance of music in his work. He began making films at 12, initially fascinated by horror films like "Dracula" before discovering cinematography.

He also spoke about the challenge of finding an original perspective in filmmaking: "Everyone has their own unique perspective. Even today, it’s hard to find an original perspective."

Khondji recalled working with Madonna on the music video for her song "Frozen," directed by Chris Cunningham. He described Cunningham’s vision as central to the process: "Every frame was in his mind. Madonna and I just did what he wanted." He added that it was a great opportunity for experimentation and creative exploration.

Khondji praised the Doha Film Institute’s Qumra 2025 program, which he experienced for the first time, saying, "This institute is a great opportunity for filmmakers. I wish there were something like this in other countries." He recognized the valuable support the program offers filmmakers and highlighted its importance.

Who is Darius Khondji?

Born in Iran and raised in France, Darius Khondji is renowned for his work in creating dark and atmospheric cinematography. His breakthrough came with Seven (1995), where his masterful use of light and shadow made a lasting impact. He was nominated for an Academy Award for Evita (1996) and has worked on films such as "Midnight in Paris," "Okja," and "Parasite." His work showcases his versatility, balancing minimalism with emotional depth, as seen in films like "Amour" and "Uncut Gems."