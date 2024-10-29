On the occasion of the 101st anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye, the Presidential Symphony Orchestra (CSO) performed a concert in Debrecen, Hungary. The event was attended by many distinguished guests, including the Türkiye's Budapest Ambassador Gülşen Karanis-Ekşioğlu.

The concert featured a special repertoire prepared for the 2024 Turkish-Hungarian Culture Year, showcasing both Turkish and Hungarian national anthems.

Among the highlights was a selection from "Çayda Çıra," a ballet suite composed by Turkish composer Ferit Tüzün, inspired by folk dances from the Elazığ region. The performance also included the First Piano Concerto in E-flat Major by Hungarian composer Franz Liszt, captivating the audience with its rich melodies.

Additionally, the concert featured "Galanta Dances" by Hungarian composer and ethnomusicologist Zoltan Kodaly, along with "Köçekçe," a piece arranged by Turkish Five composer Ulvi Cemal Erkin. "Köçekçe" draws from music that accompanied Ottoman-era köçek dancers and was adapted to fit the symphonic structure.