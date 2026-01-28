Now in its 41st edition, the Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz remains the only high-goal polo tournament played on snow anywhere in the world. Set on the frozen Lake St. Moritz, it is where elite sport meets alpine elegance with unmistakable Swiss precision.

This year’s tournament opened on a flawless 55-centimeter (22-inch) ice base, an immaculate stage for six top teams. Three opening matches ignited the weekend, with the four strongest teams advancing directly to the semifinals. Watching polo at full speed on snow is unlike anything else: the horses thunder, the players glide and the mountains stand still in the background. For me, this is the ultimate winter experience.

A view from the Snow Polo World Cup, St. Moritz, Switzerland, Jan. 24, 2026. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

Finals’ Day in St. Moritz is more than sport, it’s a ritual. Three matches, yes, but also a celebration of movement, fashion and shared excitement. It’s glamorous, gripping and deeply addictive. Once is never enough. Over the weekend, more than 26,000 spectators filled the frozen lake arena, with a staggering 2,400 tonnes of infrastructure installed directly onto the ice. The result? A pop-up city of hospitality, VIP lounges and grandstands, all floating almost magically on the frozen surface.

Funda Karayel attends the Snow Polo World Cup, St. Moritz, Switzerland, Jan. 24, 2026. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

A fond farewell to frozen lake

After three spectacular days and nine high-intensity matches, the 41st Snow Polo World Cup came to a close in fitting style. From the 300-strong team working behind the scenes to the international players, private-jet arrivals and devoted spectators, everyone said goodbye to friends old and new. With 40 private jets landing in St. Moritz and the event completely sold out, this year surpassed all expectations. The message is clear: mark your calendar now. The 42nd edition takes place on Jan. 22-24, 2027, and booking early is not optional.

Art in the Alps

At Kulm Hotel St. Moritz, art meets winter fantasy. This season, German-Belgian artist Carsten Höller transformed the hotel’s ice rink into a vivid visual statement with his Pink Mirror Carousel. The hot-pink mirrored structure glows against the all-white alpine backdrop. At first glance, it looks playful, nostalgic, even childlike. But Höller, known for blending science with art, has turned the carousel into a meditation on time. It completes just one rotation every two minutes, with different sections turning in opposite directions.

A hot pink carousel by German-Belgian artist Carsten Höller at Kulm Hotel St. Moritz, Switzerland, Jan. 25, 2026. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

You don’t ride it, you become part of it. You reflect, and you are reflected. St. Moritz is not just about speed and snow; it has serious cultural depth. From the base of the ski lifts, it’s an easy walk into town, where a surprisingly rich art scene awaits. You’ll find Hauser and Wirth for contemporary heavyweights, Galerie 10 for painting and sculpture, and Galerie Von Opel for local voices. The crown jewel is the Segantini Museum, a domed landmark from 1908 dedicated to Italian master Giovanni Segantini. His alpine scenes, still lifes, and the monumental triptych under the dome are haunting, luminous and unforgettable.

'Faces and Landscapes of Home'

"Faces and Landscapes of Home" is a deeply personal exhibition devoted to Alberto Giacometti’s most intimate subjects: his family and the Alpine world he never stopped returning to. Centered on the artist’s native Stampa and Maloja in the remote Bregaglia Valley, the show traces how “home” remained a lifelong emotional and creative anchor for Giacometti.

Swiss sculptor Alberto Giacometti, wearing a white shirt and a dark tie, presents three of his bust sculptures at 31st Art Biennale Exposition, Venice, Italy, 1962. (Getty Images Photo)

Curated by Tobia Bezzola, the exhibition brings together paintings, sculptures and drawings that focus on those closest to the artist: his parents, his brother Diego and his wife Annette. These works reveal not only physical likeness but also the psychological intensity that defines Giacometti’s unique approach to portraiture. Alongside the faces of family are the landscapes of his youth.

A painting by Alberto Giacometti titled "Silsersee (Lake Sils)." (Photo Courtesy of Hauser & Wirth)

The mountains, valleys and quiet villages of the Bregaglia appear as more than settings. They are emotional terrains that shaped Giacometti’s way of seeing. In these works, place and identity are inseparable. The exhibition is further enriched by photographs by Ernst Scheidegger, Giacometti’s close friend and collaborator. First meeting the artist in 1943, Scheidegger documented his life and work over several decades, offering rare, behind-the-scenes insight into both the man and his creative process. Together, these works form a moving portrait of an artist who never truly left home because home lived on in his art. The St. Moritz art season reaches its peak at Hauser & Wirth, with a standout exhibition running from Dec. 13, 2025, to March 28, 2026.