2024 marked the loss of several influential figures from the world of culture and the arts, individuals whose legacies in music, film, literature and visual arts will continue to inspire and shape the future. These cultural icons have left indelible marks on their respective fields.

Music, performing arts

Quincy Jones: A legendary producer, composer and arranger, Quincy Jones helped shape the sound of modern pop and jazz. His collaboration with Michael Jackson on "Thriller" is a defining moment in music history.

Zakir Hussain: A virtuoso tabla player, Zakir Hussain brought Indian classical music to international audiences, blending tradition with innovation and leaving an indelible mark on global music.

Cissy Houston: An iconic soul and gospel singer, Cissy Houston was known for her powerful voice and influence on the music industry, especially as the mother of Whitney Houston.

Tito Jackson: As a member of the legendary Jackson 5, Tito Jackson's contributions to pop and R&B music were central to the group’s success and enduring legacy.

Alfa Anderson: A renowned singer, Alfa Anderson was an integral part of the legendary group Chic, whose disco-infused sound became synonymous with the era's cultural shift.

Liam Payne: A former member of the globally successful group One Direction, Liam Payne’s solo career saw continued success, with his music resonating with fans worldwide.

Singer Liam Payne poses for photographers upon arrival for the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party, London, U.K., June 25, 2019. (AP Photo)

Kris Kristofferson: A country music legend and actor, Kris Kristofferson’s contributions to music and film have left a lasting influence, particularly with his iconic role in A Star is Born.

Casey Chaos: A key figure in the alternative rock scene, Casey Chaos, lead vocalist of Amen, left his mark with the band's intense sound and rebellious spirit.

Film, television legends

Shelley Duvall: Known for her unforgettable role in "The Shining," Shelley Duvall's career spanned diverse genres, from psychological horror to children’s films, leaving an iconic mark on film history.

James Earl Jones: The legendary voice behind Darth Vader in "Star Wars," James Earl Jones’s deep, commanding voice became one of the most iconic in film, leaving a lasting legacy in both cinema and theater.

Gena Rowlands: A revered actress known for her work with director John Cassavetes, Gena Rowlands’ performances in films like "A Woman Under the Influence" solidified her place in cinematic history.

Bob Newhart: A legendary comedian and actor, Bob Newhart was known for his unique brand of deadpan humor and his successful roles in both television and film.

Donald Sutherland: A veteran actor with a career spanning decades, Donald Sutherland’s vast range in film and television left a lasting impact, from "MASH*" to "The Hunger Games."

Actor Donald Sutherland poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Burnt Orange Heresy' at the 76th edition of the Venice Film Festival, Venice, Italy, Sept. 7, 2019. (AP Photo)

Maggie Smith: A distinguished actress whose performances in films like "The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie" and "Harry Potter" made her a beloved figure in the arts.

Jack Bond: A respected figure in the British film industry, Jack Bond’s contributions to filmmaking have shaped the landscape of cinema in the U.K.

David Soul: Known for his role in the classic TV series "Starsky & Hutch," David Soul became a cultural icon of 1970s television.

Shannen Doherty: A beloved television star, Shannen Doherty’s roles in "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Charmed" made her one of the most memorable figures of the '90s TV scene.

Timothy West: An esteemed British actor, Timothy West’s prolific career in television and theater earned him recognition and respect within the industry.

Kayhan Yıldızoğlu: A renowned Turkish actor, Kayhan Yıldızoğlu’s contributions to the Turkish entertainment industry, particularly in television and film, have earned him widespread acclaim.

Art Evans: A versatile actor, Art Evans’ long career in film and television included notable roles in "Die Hard 2" and "The Witches of Eastwick."

Joanna Tope: A respected British actress, Joanna Tope’s performances in both television and film contributed greatly to the British entertainment landscape.

Literature, poetry

Mario Levi: A celebrated Turkish author, Mario Levi’s literary works have explored themes of identity, culture and social change, making him a significant voice in contemporary literature.

Shuntaro Tanikawa: A celebrated poet in Japan, Shuntaro Tanikawa’s poetry captured universal themes of humanity and existence and his work is considered a cornerstone of contemporary Japanese literature.

Nikki Giovanni: One of the most influential poets in America, Nikki Giovanni’s work, marked by its lyrical beauty and political edge, continues to inspire readers and activists alike.