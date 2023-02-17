The damaged museums and ruins in 11 cities in southeastern Türkiye struck by the earthquake are to be restored as of March with a fund provided by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Culture Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy announced Friday.

The earthquakes, centered in Kahramanmaraş and affecting 11 provinces, caused widespread destruction in Türkiye, including damage to many historic buildings in Hatay. During his visit to the city, Ersoy inspected several sites, including the Sarımiye Mosque, the Jewish Synagogue, Habibi Neccar Mosque, Uzun Bazaar, Ulu Mosque, Hatay Parliament Building, Hatay City Museum and Necmi Asfuroğlu Archaeology Museum.

Damage assessment completed

Ersoy announced the completion of damage assessment work on cultural assets, stating that a large area has been covered by their teams. In Hatay, a team of 77 people was assigned to detect any damage. The assessments, encompassing both the ministry and public property, have been completed, and the necessary precautions will be taken to avoid any inadvertent damage. In the protected areas of the city, the ministry will lead and supervise debris removal and reconstruction to ensure proper preservation.

Restoration fund

The minister also reported that some of the areas he inspected had suffered varying degrees of damage, with some slightly affected and others completely demolished. He announced that the ministry would commence construction work on these areas in March, beginning with properties that have been surveyed.

He went on to indicate that the public would witness the start of construction in Hatay and Antakya. The ministry will guide the owners of the affected structures on how they will be restored. Substantial funding has been allocated to repair the buildings belonging to the General Directorate of Foundations and the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage, and the ministry will waste no time in beginning the work, he assured.

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy inspects the structures in the Antakya district of Hatay, which was affected by the Kahramanmaraş-centered earthquakes, and received information from the authorities, Türkiye, Feb. 17, 2023. (AA Photo)

A new story

Ersoy expressed his ambition to create a new chapter in Hatay's history. He announced that the ministry will introduce changes to the regulations governing private buildings to ensure their safety during earthquakes. It will also provide financial and technical support to the owners of these buildings. Furthermore, they will establish a cultural route for Hatay and Antakya, preserving registered structures and destroying those that are beyond repair. The minister emphasized the need to focus on the region's culture, gastronomy and tourism, writing a new story that reflects these themes.

Places of worship

Ersoy mentioned that their objective is to reconstruct the damaged structures in less than a year. He noted that there are several mosques in the city, some of which belong to the General Directorate of Foundations, while others don't. The ministry will take responsibility for all the mosques in the region, regardless of their ownership. He also emphasized that the area is a mosaic and a meeting point for different religions, with synagogues and other religious structures. He added that all synagogues and mosques in the region are the ministry's, and they will take responsibility for all registered structures in the area.