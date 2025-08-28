The city of Çanakkale is set to host over 400 cultural events across 34 venues between Aug. 30 and Sept. 7 as part of the Türkiye Culture Route Festival, organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

This marks Çanakkale’s fourth time participating in the nationwide festival and it serves as the 10th stop on this year’s tour. The festival aims to highlight the cultural richness of Turkish cities through a diverse array of public events, including concerts, exhibitions, workshops, panel discussions and culinary experiences.

Art exhibitions

Among the headline exhibitions, "Still Alive" will present contemporary Palestinian art, exploring themes of resistance, memory and hope. Curated by Samed Karagöz, the exhibition will be held at the Manfred Osman Korfmann Library and feature works by 16 Palestinian artists.

At the Troy Museum, "Princes' and Sultans' Toys" ("Şehzadeler Sultanlar Oyuncak Sergisi") will showcase 41 handcrafted traditional Ottoman toys, designed by the Ottoman Toy Workshop. The interactive display will also feature oversized models for children to explore and enjoy.

Other major exhibitions

"Legacy of Civilizations" ("Medeniyetlerin Mirası") at Anatolian Hamidiye Battery, celebrating intercultural heritage.

"Layers of Time" ("Zamanın Katmanları") at the Çanakkale City Museum, featuring engravings by Kenan Işık that reflect Istanbul’s layered past.

"Farewell: A Martyr’s Diary from the Gallipoli Campaign" at the Mehmet Akif Ersoy Public Library, offering excerpts from the wartime diary of Lt. Ibrahim Naci.

Concerts

A rich lineup of concerts will take place at various locations, with the main stage set at the Anatolian Hamidiye Battery Open-Air Theater. Popular Turkish artists scheduled to perform include Buray, Resul Dindar, Tuğçe Kandemir, Ferhat Göçer, Ersay Üner, Haluk Levent and Bengü.

In addition, classical and traditional music performances will be delivered by the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet, the Edirne Turkish and Rumelian Music Ensemble and the Istanbul Meydan Meşkleri Ensemble. The Turkish Naval Forces Command Band and HasSak Ethno-Folk Group are also among the featured acts.

On Aug. 30, Victory Day, a memorial dive will take place in the Dardanelles to commemorate the 81 sailors who lost their lives in the sinking of the TCG Dumlupınar submarine in 1953.

A professional diving team will place a memorial plaque at the site of the wreck. The Gallipoli Historical Site Directorate, the Naval Command and other military organizations coordinate the initiative. Additional dives will be conducted between Sept. 4 and 7 at the Anatolian Hamidiye Battery Diving Point.

Underwater photography

The Gallipoli Historical Underwater Park, home to numerous World War I-era shipwrecks, will host an international underwater photography competition. The event aims to showcase Çanakkale’s historical and ecological richness while contributing to the preservation and documentation of its underwater cultural heritage.

Family-friendly activities

The Children’s Village, located at Anatolian Hamidiye Battery, will offer a dedicated space for young visitors, featuring theater performances, music, dance, art workshops and character shows. Interactive areas, such as Ali Baba’s Farm, the ASELSAN Technology Zone and a Calligraphy Corner, will provide hands-on learning opportunities. Activities will also include robotic coding, traditional games and storytelling sessions.

On the culinary front, 10 “Taste Points” – specially selected local restaurants – will serve regional dishes prepared by renowned chefs. Menus will spotlight geographically indicated ingredients and revive traditional Çanakkale recipes, giving visitors an authentic taste of the city’s culinary heritage.