Like almost every country in the world, Czechia boasts its own array of local specialties, with particularly tantalizing options in the realm of meat and poultry dishes.

Some of these flavors met Istanbulites at the Czech Food Festival hosted by Mrs. Olga Hajflerova, the Czech consul general, at Midpoint Nişantaşı on April 18-20. The three-day taste festival, open to the public, offered an unmissable chance to try traditional Czech dishes such as goulash, kachena and svichkovato, as well as delicious desserts and delicatessen items crafted by Czech chefs Ondřej Kněz, Vladimír Sehnal and Dagmar Kotrbova. In addition to the delectable dishes, the festival also featured a delightful selection of traditional beverages to tantalize the taste buds of Istanbulites.

Photo combination by Burcu Başaran

The culinary offerings at the festival delighted attendees with a diverse array of flavors and textures. Among the highlights were three main courses, each carefully crafted to tantalize the taste buds: rich and hearty goulash, succulent duck, and tender beef, complemented by savory vegetable dumplings and luscious sweet-creamy sauces. Additionally, the zucchini fritters, known as mücver in Türkiye, underwent a creative transformation with the addition of potatoes, resulting in a crispy and satisfying treat that offered a unique twist on tradition. However, the true star of the meal, in my opinion, was the schnitzel. Served with a refreshing squeeze of lemon and boasting a perfectly crispy texture, the schnitzel proved to be utterly irresistible.

To conclude the culinary journey on a sweet note, Czech chefs presented a delectable strudel infused with the delightful flavors of apple, raisins and cinnamon. This harmonious combination created a truly delightful dessert experience, leaving attendees craving more.

Czech Consul General Olga Hajflerová (L) poses with Daily Sabah's Burcu Başaran, Istanbul, Türkiye.

The festival was a resounding success, attracting great attention from diplomats, journalists, representatives of nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), academics, students, Czech citizens living in Istanbul and local people from all walks of life. The guests enjoyed a fantastic evening of music and dance, including the unique live performance of Ticho de Pre Cupe Band, a talented music band from Czechia.

At the festival, where fresh food was prepared specially for each day and served up in abundance, the leftovers from the day's meals were used to feed stray animals within the framework of the cooperation with the Beşiktaş Municipality. However, the interest in the festival and the food was so great that there were not many leftovers. In fact, the festival ended earlier than planned due to the incredible interest in the food that was devoured earlier than expected.

Having garnered significant acclaim and attendance, the festival is poised to become an enduring tradition in Istanbul, enriching the city's cultural fabric for years to come.