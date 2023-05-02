Approximately 300 silver coins, estimated to be over 1,000 years old, were found in the vicinity of a Viking fortress in the northwestern region of Denmark.

The rare trove – lying in two spots not far apart – was unearthed by a young metal-detecting girl in a cornfield last autumn.

"A hoard like this is very rare," Lars Christian Norbach, director of the North Jutland museum where the artifacts will go on display, told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

The silver coins were found about 8 kilometers (5 miles) from the Fyrkat Viking ringfort near Hobro.

From their inscriptions, they are believed to date back to the 980s.

The trove includes Danish, Arabic and Germanic coins as well as pieces of jewelry originating from Scotland or Ireland, according to archaeologists.

A coin in the Historical Museum of Northern Jutland, a part of a trove believed to be more than 1,000 years old and that was found in autumn 2022 near the Viking fortress site of Fyrkat, near the Danish city of Hobro, April 24, 2023. (AFP Photo)

Norbach said the finds were from the same period as the fort, built by King Harald Bluetooth, and would offer more insight into the history of the Vikings.

He said there could be a link between the treasure – which the Vikings would bury during wars – and the fort which burned down during the same period.

Archaeologists have said they will continue digging next autumn after the harvest.

They hope to find the burial sites and homes of the troves' one-time owners.

The Vikings believed that burying their treasure allowed them to find it again after death.

The artifacts will be publicly displayed in July at the Aalborg Historical Museum.

The girl who made the discovery is due to receive financial compensation, the amount of which has not been made public.