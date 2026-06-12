David Hockney, one of the most celebrated and influential British artists of modern times, has died aged 88.

He died peacefully at home on June 11, his publicist Erica Bolton said.

A statement to the Press Association said: "The celebrated British artist David Hockney, one of the most important figures in contemporary art in both the 20th and 21st centuries, passed away peacefully at home on June 11, 2026, one month short of his 89th birthday.”

It added: "David Hockney’s enduring legacy reflects his underlying enthusiasm for life, his outstanding sense of humor, his immense generosity and his investigative curiosity encapsulated by his signature phrase, 'Love Life.'

"Details of memorials will follow in due course.”

Hockney’s celebrated career spanned seven decades, and his most famous paintings included "The Splash," "A Bigger Splash," "Portrait Of An Artist" (Pool with Two Figures), "My Parents" and "Mr and Mrs Clark and Percy."

He was lauded for his use of different formats, embracing digital art and the use of iPads as much as traditional painting.

He is survived by his companion Jean-Pierre Goncalves de Lima; his great-nephew Richard, who acted as studio assistant in his last years; his brothers Philip and John, and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, Bolton said.

Hockney embraced printmaking, set design and photography to evolving media including photocopier and fax machines, computer, iPhone and iPad drawing and stained glass.

He trained at the Bradford School of Art in the 1950s, followed by the Royal College of Art in London, where he graduated with Gold Medal distinction in 1962 and subsequently emerged as one of the seminal talents in the new generation of British artists.

Some of his most famous paintings came from his move to Los Angeles, when he began to document the Southern California lifestyle.

His return to Yorkshire in the United Kingdom in the early 2000s prompted a renewed engagement with the landscapes of his native country and produced some of his most ambitious oil paintings.

The iPhone and iPad became central to Hockney’s practice from 2007 onward, resulting in the vast series "The Arrival of Spring in Woldgate, East Yorkshire in 2011."

In 2017, he was invited by the dean of Westminster Abbey to produce the stained-glass Queen’s Window in honour of Queen Elizabeth II, which was unveiled in October 2018.

He was appointed by Queen Elizabeth II to the Order of the Companions of Honour in 1997 and to the Order of Merit in 2012.

In 2026, Hockney became one of the few non-French citizens to be awarded the rank of Officer in France’s prestigious Legion d’Honneur.