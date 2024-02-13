New details about one of this year's blockbusters emerged at the Super Bowl on Sunday with the airing of the first trailer for the upcoming "Deadpool" film.

Both the film's title, "Deadpool & Wolverine," and the content of the trailer strongly suggest Hugh Jackman is set to have a larger part in his signature role as Wolverine, alongside Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool.

Reynolds and Jackman are themselves friends and often publicly poke fun at each other about their film roles.

"Deadpool & Wolverine" is the only film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) to be released this year. The international cinematic release is scheduled for around July 24-26.

The new trailer begins with a birthday party for Wilson, disrupted by unexpected guests: the "Time Variance Authority" (TVA for short), a bureaucratic but powerful body familiar to Marvel fans from the series Disney "Loki."

Deadpool is pulled away and recruited for a mission, after which we catch a glimpse of the expected mixture of jokes and guns.

The film introduces new characters, but Deadpool, referring to himself as "Marvel Jesus," is likely to also meet characters from previous Marvel films.

The film is the third in the Deadpool series after Reynolds played the anti-hero Wade Wilson in "Deadpool" (2016) and "Deadpool 2" (2018).