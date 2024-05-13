Aydan Engin, Semiha Kale and Serpil Uysal, three independent artists, have recently made their debut in the art world with their first exhibition, which opened in the Caddebostan Cultural Center (CKM). Hailing from diverse backgrounds and united by their passion for art, these three art enthusiasts who still refer to themselves as "students" in the field have joined forces to present their collective works.

An oil painting by Serpil Uyar, Istanbul, Türkiye, May 8, 2024. (Photo by Buse Keskin)

"Then came watercolors, but the splendor of oil paint is quite different. The blending of colors, their integration and the flow are much easier with oil paint. The only drawback is that it dries very slowly, which can be frustrating. In my few years of practice, my favorite subjects to work on are grapes and stones. I'm from Manisa. My family owns grape vineyards there. Grapes have a profound impact on me. I love creating them. I love their colors," said Serpil Uysal.

An oil painting by Serpil Uyar, Istanbul, Türkiye, May 8, 2024. (Photo by Buse Keskin)

"The geometry of stones also fascinates me. I wanted to emphasize these two subjects that I enjoy working on here. Of course, this is our first exhibition, so there are some novice elements. Over the years, we will produce more and more productive pieces," she added.

Therefore, it is often possible to see stones, grapes and tranquil natural landscapes in Uysal's works.

An oil painting by Semiha Kale, Istanbul, Türkiye, May 8, 2024. (Photo by Buse Keskin)

On the one hand, Semiha Kale stands out in her works with realistic techniques and highly detailed drawings. Particularly, in her painting depicting a photograph taken with her grandchild in a sunflower field, the harmony of colors and realistic elements is truly remarkable.

"Since I mostly draw using the realism technique, details are very important to me. I meticulously go over each detail. In photo adaptations, I also change elements I don't like and add some details from other photos in their place," she added.

An oil painting by Aydan Engin, Istanbul, Türkiye, May 8, 2024. (Photo by Buse Keskin)

Aydan Engin draws attention with her black and white paintings in oil paint, using a rather unconventional method.

"My drawings are usually adaptations from photographs. I truly value working in black and white colors. Doing this with oil paint is a completely different experience," she said.