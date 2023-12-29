Dominic West, known for his role in "The Crown," revealed that his friendship with Prince Harry soured after he divulged excessive information during an interview.

The 59-year-old actor, portraying King Charles in the recent seasons of the Netflix series, disclosed this while speaking on Times Radio. When questioned about whether the Duke of Sussex, 39, offered any advice on portraying his father on screen, West shared insights into the fallout.

"Well that was over 10 years ago, I think that was,” the "Affair” star said this week.

Asked whether he still has the royal’s number, the "Affair” star confessed with a laugh: "No, we sort of, no."

"I said too much in a press conference, and so we didn’t speak after that,” he explained, sitting alongside Jonathan Pryce, who plays Charles’ father, Prince Philip. "I think I was asked what we did ... to celebrate when we got there, and probably said something, too much.”

In 2014, West detailed the Walk With the Wounded charity race he and Harry did the year prior, for which he said the royal was "very much part of the team.”

The "Wire” star reportedly noted at the time that Harry "seemed to specialize in building latrines,” which he said were "incredible.”

"Sitting there, looking at the beautiful view thinking ‘this is a royal flush, in every way,'” West quipped of using the said toilet, per Deadline.

West last year told Entertainment Tonight that he had not "spoken to Harry for many years.

"We did walk to the South Pole together with a lot of wounded soldiers, so I got to know him pretty well,” he said at the time.

He also noted last year that he "didn’t think it was appropriate” to ask "for tips” on portraying Charles, who was crowned king earlier this year, following the September 2022 death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Of course, the prince himself has caught plenty of flak from the royal family for how much he and his wife Meghan Markle share with the public, whether in his 2023 memoir, "Spare,” their 2022 Netflix docuseries or their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

West’s comments come on the heels of "The Crown” dropping its final episodes earlier this month.

Last month, royal reporter Omid Scobie’s expose, "Endgame,” hit shelves, airing a heap of the monarchy’s alleged dirty laundry.