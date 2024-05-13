Dubai's tourism visionaries lead the way, unveiling transformative attractions that redefine travel experiences for tomorrow.

In a recent interview with Issam Kazim, the CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), we delved into Dubai's tourism trends and prospects. Kazim shared insightful perspectives on the city's evolving tourism landscape, emphasizing key developments that are set to shape its future.

One highlight of our discussion was the unveiling of Real Madrid World, a thrilling new theme park situated within Dubai Parks and Resorts. Kazim expressed excitement about this groundbreaking collaboration, noting that it marks the first theme park operating under the branding of the esteemed football club.

In addition to Real Madrid World, Kazim also highlighted attractions such as the Museum of the Future (MOTF), Arte Museum and Desert Experience, enriching Dubai's tourism landscape.

"Through immersive experiences celebrating nature, art and technology, Dubai solidifies its position as a global leader in innovative tourism,” he said.

Issam Kazim (L), the CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), and Funda Karayel during an interview, Dubai, UAE, May 10, 2024. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

Museum of the Future

Imagine stepping into a museum and being instantly transported to a realm where the future unfolds before your eyes. This isn't just a flight of fancy; it's the reality awaiting visitors to the MOTF in Dubai. From its captivating architecture to its visionary exhibitions, the MOTF offers a glimpse into the possibilities that lie ahead.

As you approach the museum, you're greeted by a sight that seamlessly merges nature with innovation. Stepping through the doors, you embark on a journey through multiple floors, each dedicated to a different facet of the future. The first three floors immerse visitors in the realms of outer space resource development, ecosystems, bioengineering, and health and wellbeing. Here, you'll encounter thought-provoking exhibitions that challenge perceptions and inspire innovation. Whether you're envisioning the colonization of distant planets or exploring the delicate balance of nature, these exhibits offer a glimpse into the potential futures that await us.

Arte Museum

Arte Museum, where every step you take leads you deeper into the heart of an unforgettable journey. Here, the line between reality and imagination blurs, inviting you to immerse yourself in the wonders of the Eternal Nature exhibition. But Wave is just the beginning.

The attractions such as the Museum of the Future (MOTF), Arte Museum and Desert Experience, enrich Dubai's tourism landscape, Dubai, UAE, May 10, 2024. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

As you journey through the 14 curated zones of the Eternal Nature exhibition, you'll find yourself surrounded by a symphony of sights and sounds that celebrate the diversity and majesty of the natural world. And what better way to conclude your journey than visiting the famous Tea Bar? Here, amid the delicate fragrance of freshly brewed coffee, you'll have the opportunity to experience nature in its purest form. Sip your coffee among the flowers, and let the moment's beauty wash over you like a gentle spring rain.

As you leave the Arte Museum, your senses alive with the memories of your journey, you can't help but feel a sense of wonder and gratitude for the world around you.

Sonara Camp

During my visit to Dubai, I embarked on an unforgettable desert adventure at Sonara Camp Dubai. Nestled within the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, Sonara Camp offers guests a spectacular experience amidst the golden sands.

From the exhilarating camel ride to the luxurious desert camp atop a sand dune, every moment is infused with magic. As the sun sets, the camp comes alive with live music, falconry shows, and various activities, including sandboarding and soft archery.

Indulging in the finest Mediterranean and Arabic fusion cuisine under the starlit sky, accompanied by curated beverages, was a culinary delight. With sustainability at its core, Sonara Camp ensures a memorable experience for every guest, young and old.