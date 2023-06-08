A Dutch museum's team of archaeologists has been prohibited from conducting excavations in Egypt's Saqqara necropolis. This decision came in response to the museum's controversial exhibition titled "Kemet: Egypt in Hip Hop, Jazz, Soul & Funk."

The exhibition faced criticism from Egyptian authorities, and the head of foreign missions of the Egyptian Antiquities Service expressed concerns about the museum's "Afrocentric" approach, accusing them of distorting history. This information was reported by the Dutch newspaper NRC on Monday.

CNN received confirmation from Wim Weijland, the managing director of the museum, that the Egyptian authorities have refused to grant them a permit for the upcoming excavation season at Saqqara.

Saqqara, located approximately 20 miles south of Cairo, is a vast burial site known for housing Egypt's oldest pyramid, the Pyramid of Djoser. It has been the site of numerous significant discoveries in recent years.

The exhibition, which commenced in April and will continue until Sept.3, is described on the museum's website as a journey through music history. It explores the influence of ancient Egypt and Nubia on musicians of African descent, including jazz figures like Miles Davis and Sun Ra, and contemporary artists like Beyonce and Rihanna.

In the past few days, the museum's social media posts regarding the exhibition have received an influx of comments, primarily from Egyptians who find it disrespectful. Many of these comments include photos comparing depictions of light-skinned ancient Egyptians with those displaying darker skin tones, which critics argue the museum is promoting.