This summer, Bodrum will be the talk of the town as it hosts artworks by two world-renowned artists: French artist Bernar Venet and Turkish American artist Refik Anadol. The journey of these artworks began with a creative vision, each piece weaving a unique narrative that captivates viewers with its innovation and beauty. This week, I embarked on a journey to discover the compelling stories behind these artists and their remarkable creations.

Maxx Royal Bodrum is not just a luxurious resort but a vibrant cultural destination that brings together renowned international artists like Refik Anadol and Bernar Venet. By showcasing their extraordinary artworks, the resort broadens Bodrum's cultural and artistic vision, providing an inspiring environment for guests and art enthusiasts.

As a guest of Maxx Royal Bodrum this past weekend, I had the profound pleasure of experiencing the beauty of art in all its forms. The weekend was a journey through the mesmerizing world of contemporary art, marked by an unforgettable encounter with the works of renowned French artist Bernar Venet.

The experience began with the screening of a documentary about Venet, filmed by Zuhal Demirarslan. This film provided a deep dive into Venet's artistic journey, his philosophies, and the creation of his monumental sculptures. The documentary was an enlightening introduction to the artist's world, setting the stage for the awe-inspiring art installations that awaited.

Bernar Venet: Artistic visionary

Bernar Venet, now 82, has left an indelible mark on the world of contemporary art. His latest monumental installation features six towering arcs, each 21 meters high, positioned at the entrance of the bay. This installation, like all of Venet's works, embodies his signature style of large-scale metal sculptures that explore minimalist aesthetics and mathematical concepts. These arcs, likely crafted from oxidized steel, create a dynamic visual experience that evolves with the changing light and viewer's perspective.

Bernar Venet, now 82, has left an indelible mark on the world of contemporary art as his latest monumental installation features six towering arcs, each 21 meters high, positioned at the entrance of the bay, Bodrum, Muğla, Türkiye, July 1, 2024. (Photo courtesy of Maxx Royal Bodrum)

As I stood before these monumental forms, I felt the magic of art envelop me. The arcs invite viewers to contemplate the intricate relationship between art, space and landscape, blending seamlessly with the natural beauty of the Turkish coast. This permanent installation adds to Venet's global portfolio of public artworks, showcasing his interest in site-specific creations that resonate with their surroundings. Represented by Bastok Lessel, Venet's works are part of prestigious collections in institutions such as the National Museum of Modern Art in Seoul, MoMA and Guggenheim in New York, LACMA in Los Angeles, and the Centre Pompidou in Paris.

'AI: Mirror for humanity'

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a mirror for humanity,” says the Los Angeles-based artist Refik Anadol. “It’s all about who we are as humans.” Refik Anadol, a pioneer in AI art, presents an installation that captivates visitors in the Maxx Royal Bodrum lobby. This piece, an AI-generated data painting that converts wind forecast data into an aesthetic experience, seamlessly integrates with the hotel’s modern and innovative ambiance. Anadol's works at the resort are notable for their digital artistry, created using data and algorithms, evoking a sense of fluidity and continuous transformation through dynamic visual poems.

This summer, Maxx Royal Bodrum will host a series of art events aimed at promoting Bodrum's cultural richness on an international scale. Through Zeynep Utku’s initiative, Arts Connected, a residency program will feature globally celebrated artists such as Chloe Wise, Ariana Papademetropoulos and Farah Al Qasimi, alongside Turkish artists Berke Yazıcıoğlu and Mental. These programs not only enable artists to draw inspiration from Bodrum’s cultural landscape but also offer guests the unique experience of open studio sessions.

Additionally, the collaboration between Arts Connected and Bastok Lessel will transform a gallery space at the resort into an exhibition venue for works by artists like Bernar Venet, Josh Sperling and Jean Guillaume Mathiaut.