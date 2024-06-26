Legendary British singer Elton John is renowned for his philanthropy, allocating $100,000 daily to selected charities from his estimated $450 million fortune, amounting to $36.5 million annually.

At 77, Elton John has cemented his place as one of the most generous artists in the U.K.

According to the Daily Mail, he makes donations exceeding $5,000 per hour to various charitable causes.

This philanthropic effort distinguishes him as the most generous celebrity in the U.K.

Elton John's contributions surpass those of J.K. Rowling, author of the "Harry Potter" series, who trails behind him with donations of $5,000 per hour, placing her a close second on the list.

Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton follows in third place.