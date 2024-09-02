Rare collectibles from the worlds of music and film, including gold rings once owned by Elvis Presley and a letter written by Beach Boy Brian Wilson, were featured in a recent auction.

The "Artifacts of Hollywood & Music" sale by Kruse GWS Auctions included nearly 400 lots, showcasing items from notable figures such as Prince, Aaliyah and Abigail Folger, a coffee heiress who fell victim to the Manson murders.

A drug kit prop from film "Gia" used by Angelina Jolie is displayed ahead of Artifacts of Hollywood & Music action by GWS Auctions, New York City, New York, U.S. Aug 26, 2024. (Reuters Photo)

"This auction presented some incredibly powerful pieces with strong emotional connections for people," auctioneer Brigitte Kruse remarked. "It carried an element of tragedy and the loss of icons who left us far too soon."

Among the top lots were several items from Presley, including a microphone from his Las Vegas residency, a pill bottle marked March 1977 and two distinctive gold rings, which were estimated to fetch between $35,000 and $60,000.

Kruse noted that jewelry owned by Presley, who passed away in August 1977, continues to be "one of the most powerful asset classes on the face of the planet."

Another highlight was a handwritten letter by Wilson to Beach Boys bandmate and cousin Mike Love, which was anticipated to sell for at least $10,000.

The online auction, which was livestreamed, took place on Saturday, Aug. 31.