Comedian and actor Leslie Jordan, known for his roles in "Will & Grace” and "American Horror Story” and his uplifting pandemic Instagram videos, died after a car crash Monday in Hollywood.

Jordan, 67, won a prime-time Emmy in 2006 for his performance as Beverley Leslie in the hit TV show "Will & Grace.”

Jordan was behind the wheel of a BMW when he crashed into the side of a building, Los Angeles Police Department officer Lizbeth Lomeli told The Times. The longtime actor and writer was declared dead at the scene.

It was not immediately clear whether Jordan was killed in the crash or suffered a medical emergency beforehand, but the condition of the vehicle suggested Jordan may have lost control before slamming into the building, a law enforcement source said.

After Jordan got his big break in 1989 when he was cast in the first season of "Murphy Brown,” his 30-year career was marked by scene-stealing roles in TV shows such as "Bodies of Evidence” and "Hearts Afire.”

His fame grew while starring in NBC’s "Will & Grace,” as well as stints on Ryan Murphy’s "American Horror Story” franchise and "The Cool Kids,” in which he played queer, confident senior citizen Sid Delacroix. Jordan was currently starring in the Fox sitcom "Call Me Kat,” which recently premiered its third season.

During the early months of the pandemic in 2020, Jordan found viral fame with a constant string of comedic videos posted to his Instagram following of 5.8 million users, marked by his lively, Southern accent.