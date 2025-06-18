The 8th International Ephesus Opera and Ballet Festival, organized by the General Directorate of State Opera and Ballet under the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism, is set to captivate audiences from June 27 to July 13. Held at the historic Ephesus Ancient Theater – one of the world’s most remarkable open-air venues – the festival promises a rich blend of classical and contemporary performances in a truly timeless setting.

Opening with 'Swan Lake'

This year’s festival will open with one of the most iconic works in the classical ballet repertoire: "Swan Lake." Presented by the İzmir State Opera and Ballet, the production will take place on June 27 and 28 under the direction of conductor Tolga Taviş. Adding to the allure of the ancient theater, internationally celebrated dancers Daniil Simkin, who is principal dancer with the American Ballet Theater and Berlin State Ballet, and Berlin honorary dancer Iana Salenko will perform the leading roles, offering a world-class interpretation of this timeless ballet.

Following its grand opening, the festival continues with a compelling lineup that celebrates both tradition and innovation in the performing arts. On July 2, the Mersin State Opera and Ballet will stage Mozart’s "The Abduction" from the Seraglio, a vibrant opera filled with humor and emotional depth. The production will be directed by Caner Akın, with Orkhan Hashimov conducting the orchestra.

On July 5, Carl Orff’s dramatic cantata "Carmina Burana" will echo through the ruins, performed by the İzmir State Opera and Ballet. Under the musical direction of Vladimir Lungu and choral direction of Orhan Öner Özcan, the piece promises an intense and immersive experience.

The festival’s narrative depth expands on July 8 with "Aşk-ı Memnu" ("Forbidden Love"), a contemporary opera inspired by Halit Ziya Uşaklıgil’s classic novel. Performed by the Antalya State Opera and Ballet, the piece will be brought to life under the musical direction of Hakan Kalkan and staging by Reyhan Süme, offering a modern interpretation of this deeply emotional story.

On July 11, Verdi’s "La Traviata" takes the stage in a production by the Samsun State Opera and Ballet. Accompanied by the Izmir State Opera and Ballet Orchestra, the performance will feature a special appearance by world-renowned Serbian baritone Zeljko Lucic in the role of Giorgio Germont, ensuring an evening of operatic excellence.

This year’s festival also makes space for younger audiences with a dedicated children’s production. On June 29, the Izmir State Opera and Ballet will present "Şekeronya," a musical children’s play, at the Bornova Culture and Arts Center. With two showings on the day, the performance aims to inspire a love for music and reading among young viewers. The play features music by Murat Cem Orhan and a libretto by Zeynep Ergüven and was created specifically to encourage reading habits in children through engaging storytelling and music.

Grand finale with 'Zorba'

The festival will conclude on July 13 with "Zorba," a ballet based on the music of Mikis Theodorakis and choreographed by Lorca Massine. Performed by the Ankara State Opera and Ballet, this emotionally charged ballet captures the spirit of freedom, passion and resilience, making for a fitting finale to a festival rooted in both cultural heritage and artistic vitality.