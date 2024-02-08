Singer Eden Golan won a competition on Tuesday evening, securing Israel's representation at the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) in Sweden.

However, in some countries and on social networks, voices have been raised calling for Israel to be excluded from this year's ESC because of carrying mass atrocities against civilians in Gaza. There have also been calls for a boycott of the competition in several countries, including Finland and Iceland.

Previously, over 1,000 Swedish recording artists have urged the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) to exclude Israel from participating. The organizers of the ESC had previously rejected calls for Israel to be excluded, citing the non-political nature of the music event.

However, they excluded Russia following its attack on Ukraine.

"In light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry in this year's contest would bring the competition into disrepute," the EBU said in a statement in 2022.

They called to exclude Russia "based on the rules of the event and the values of the EBU," the body said. Even blocking Russian residents from voting in the competition.

Critics argue that while the EBU cited principles and values in its decision to exclude Russia, it has not applied similar criteria to other participating countries facing controversies or allegations of human rights abuses, such as Israel. This perceived inconsistency has led to accusations of double standards within the ESC and has prompted scrutiny of the organization's stance on political issues.

The ESC's assertion of being a non-political event is challenged by its actions, particularly when it chooses to intervene in geopolitical matters, as seen with the exclusion of Russia.