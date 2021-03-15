Contemporary Istanbul, one of Turkey's leading modern art fairs, will bring together collectors, artists and art lovers for the 15th time in May. After a virtual version of the fair was held in December, the physical event will finally take place from May 6-9.

According to a statement from Contemporary Istanbul, the event will showcase Turkey's leading galleries at Lütfi Kırdar Congress Center this year.

In the 15th edition program prepared by art galleries and Contemporary Istanbul management, "Artist Day" will be held with the participation of all the artists whose works are exhibited by the galleries, in addition to contemporary art performances and solo exhibitions.

A work by Daron Mouradian exhibited at the Virtual Contemporary Istanbul in December 2020. (Archive Photo)

The Plug-in section, where contemporary approaches of technology, science and art will be presented through the "post-" theme, has been curated by Esra Özkan and features the works of Ahmet Rüstem, Bevoid, Can Büyükberber, Ece Gözen, Enes Özenbaş and Ethem Cem, Hakan Sorar, Sofia Crespo H.o, Mert Kızılay and Hakan Gündüz, Maxim Zhestkov, Mario Klingemann, Nye Thompson, Onur Sönmez, Philipp Schmitt and Steffen Weib, Selin Balcı and Yonca Karakaş.

Ali Güreli, Chairperson of the Board of Contemporary Istanbul speaking about the event, which is sponsored by Akbank: “Despite all the difficulties, Contemporary Istanbul continues on its way by creating new opportunities. We developed with Virtual Contemporary Istanbul in 2020. Now, we are fulfilling our duty and responsibility to Istanbul and the art market in May. The enthusiastic art environment that will begin in May will be exciting. We invite our artists, art galleries, academics, collectors and art lovers to the 15th Contemporary Istanbul.”