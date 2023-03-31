The 37th International Ankara Music Festival, the longest-running international event in the capital, organized by the Sevda-Cenap And Music Foundation for 36 years in the name of Ankara, is set to take place between April 4 and 28, on the 100th anniversary of the foundation of the Republic of Türkiye, after a three-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival is going to meet art lovers in the capital for the benefit of earthquake victims. It is going to be the 37th edition of the event that celebrates the necessity of art and the healing power of music with distinguished and young artists raised in Türkiye alongside in Azerbaijan, Italy, Spain, England, Indonesia, Taiwan, Czechia, the United States, Macedonia, Croatia and China.

The festival will host a total of 355 artists from 13 countries who will present outstanding examples of classical music and jazz.

The festival will feature 17 concerts and performances including a symphonic concert, modern ballet, flamenco, chamber music, choirs, jazz and a recital, as well as guitar and ballet workshops.

Symphonic orchestras will perform the opening and closing concerts, as the festival aims to reflect the musical talent of Türkiye while supporting young soloists and taking part in maintaining international cooperation concerts.

The 37th International Ankara Music Festival will open on April 4, with the recitals of the violinist Elvin Hoxha Ganiyev from the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra under the guidance of Fuad Ibrahimov, and pianist Murat Adıgüzelzade. The works of Turkish and Azerbaijani composers will be performed during the opening.

The concerts of violinist Hande Küden with the EU Chamber Orchestra on April 27, and the Batavia Madrigal Singers in a joint event with the World Choir Symposium, which will be held for the first time in Türkiye, on April 28, will conclude the festival.