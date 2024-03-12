Accademia Bizantina, one of the world-renowned orchestras of Baroque music, will give concerts in Ankara and Istanbul for its 40th anniversary.

The esteemed ensemble, one of the world's leading baroque orchestras, will interpret Antonio Vivaldi's works at both concerts. Crowned with Grammy nominations and numerous prestigious awards, the orchestra will meet art enthusiasts on March 25 at Ankara CSO Ada and on March 26 at Istanbul Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM).

Alessandro Tampieri, one of the stars of Baroque music, will accompany Accademia Bizantina at the Istanbul concert. Tampieri, who has worked with music groups such as Il Giardino Armonico and L'Arpeggiata, as well as artists like Enrico Onofri, Philippe Jaroussky and Vittorio Ghielmi, and has been the first violinist and concertmaster at Accademia Bizantina since 2011, will meet music enthusiasts in Istanbul as part of the special concert.

Prestigious 40-year journey

Accademia Bizantina was founded in Ravenna in 1983 to make music like a great quartet. Today, as in the past, it continues to be independently managed by its members and operates based on the philosophy of chamber music, which distinguishes the group. This philosophy, combined with deep and collective research, has enabled the ensemble to specialize in interpreting the music repertoires of the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries with period-appropriate instruments. Over the years, Accademia Bizantina has become prominent in the classical music world, earning a significant place in the eyes of listeners and critics alike. The unique interpretation style emerged from combining research and collaborative music readings, meticulously examining scores to capture the most suitable musical line for the period, just like in the noblest Italian chamber music tradition.