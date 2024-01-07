The IO International Theater Festival, which kicked off with DasDas's productions of "La Reprise" and "Gilgamesh" in September, has been unfolding seamlessly with new plays as the highly anticipated play "NORA," directed by the globally acclaimed director Theodoros Terzopoulos, is poised to captivate Istanbuilities for the first time on Monday.

Directed by Theodoros Terzopoulos, "NORA" is an adaptation of Henrik Ibsen's classic work "A Doll's House," focusing on three main characters: Nora, Torvald and Krogstad, and their triangular relationship. This staging approach brings to the forefront not only the contradiction created by these three characters, played by Sophia Hill, Tasos Dimas and Antonis Myriagkos but also the undisclosed through not only words but also highly captivating physical expressions.

The famous Greek theater director and educator Theodoros Terzopoulos, who has previously met Istanbul audiences several times, is making his debut as a guest at DasDas's IO International Theater Festival with his two plays after a long hiatus. Renowned for his acting technique and educational workshops, the artist stands among the "master" directors of the theater world with his created staging techniques.