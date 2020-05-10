The fifth International Albaraka Calligraphy Competition Exhibition, prepared with the theme of “prayer,” meets art lovers on Instagram for the first time with its unique content.

Albaraka Türk continues to boost its success in culture and art events as well as in participation banking. In this context, the bank has been supporting activities in various art branches, especially calligraphy, since 2005. The Albaraka Calligraphy Collection, created with the International Calligraphy Competition and special orders, is being exhibited in Turkey and different parts of the world.

The fifth edition of the bank’s International Calligraphy Competition Exhibition, which has been held since 2005 as part of Albaraka Türk’s culture and art events, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and later went online on Instagram. The works in the competition have been decorated with illumination and included in the collection. The exhibition has been given a new form with unique content and presented to art lovers on Albaraka Sanat's official Instagram account ( https://www.instagram.com/albarakasanat/ ) with over 70 stories in total.

One of the works from the fifth International Albaraka Calligraphy Competition Exhibition.

Albaraka Türk Deputy General Manager Hasan Altundağ said that they put the works that made it to the finals on the official Instagram account, adding: “The works winning in the competition, which we announced in 2017 and finalized in 2018, have been decorated with illumination and included in our collection. For the first time, we are presenting this year's competition exhibition with different content on social media. We are excited to bring works that our precious jury has selected carefully from among hundreds of works in five different branches of the art of calligraphy to our followers on Instagram. Besides our banking activities, we also carry out various studies and activities in the field of culture and arts. The International Calligraphy Competition is also an indication of the importance we place on the art of calligraphy. Since 2005, we have been organizing international competitions and providing support to our artists by bringing their works into our collection. On this path that we have taken to keep the art of calligraphy alive and to support artists, we will continue to increase the recognition of this art nationally and internationally.”