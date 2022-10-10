The ancient city of Zeugma, which was home to a Hellenistic era city that later became the site of the Roman city of Commagene in southeastern Türkiye's Gaziantep province, witnessed a historic moment on Saturday as fabrics blended with art were displayed to visitors with a fashion show surrounded by decades old mosaics.

Organized for the second time by the Southeast Anatolian Textile and Raw Materials Exporters' Association (GATHIB) with the support of the Ministry of Commerce and the coordination of the Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TIM), the theme of the "Fabric Design Contest" was introduced with the slogan, "there is art in its texture."

Indeed, rather than being merely clothes, the texture of the fabrics was created through artistic processes inspired by natural forms and colors. With the participation of young designers, 60 pieces of creations produced from the fabric designs of a total of 30 contestants in the "Weaving," "Knitting" and "Print" categories were exhibited. It baffled me that some of the contestants chose their muses from the patterns and colors of a particular spider and transferred them to the fabric.

Aslı Filinta, designer at Art of Anatolia Clothing, which takes inspiration from Anatolian traces and patterns, was the strategic consultant of the "Texture Fabric Design Competition" as she presented the "Special Award for Designing a Sustainable Future in Textiles" that is given for the first time in the competition. Elif Demirbilek took the award with her design called "Invasion."

The contestants with their designs, the ancient city of Zeugma, Diyarbakır, Türkiye, Oct. 8, 2022. (Photo courtesy of the organization)

Filinta said: "We are in a very precious moment. We are in Anatolian lands, where collective life began for the first time in the world and which has hosted various civilizations until today. And tonight, we celebrate our deep-rooted creative memory and our commitment to those roots in such a magical midst. We intend to pave the way together with the young generation, who will take our existence further thanks to your support.”

Among the contestants vying for awards, Irem Zeynep Gültekin won the weaving category with "Benthos," Nigar Demirtay in the knitting category with "The Garden of Matisse," and Şeyma Bayram with her "Pressure" which consists of forms as a nod to Shahmaran, in the print category.

Also, Gaye Su Akyol, who bring the contraries of traditional music, staged at the opening of the fashion show with her deep voice and her piquant melodies as she gave a concert on the banks of the Euphrates.

Models walk on the runway, Diyarbakır, Türkiye, Oct. 8, 2022. (Photo courtesy of the organization)

As the show was held in such a delicate place as the ancient city of Zeugma, the organization paid the utmost attention not to disturb any historical pieces while installing decorations and the runway. Even the guests were not admitted to enter the area with any beverages.

It was a night full of magic where art, fashion and history met under a full moon accompanied by a gentle wind that made me imagine how we are walking on the path of people who lived thousands of years ago.