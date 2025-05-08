The International Islamic Arts Fair, organized by the Türkiye's Directorate of Religious Affairs (Diyanet) and the Türkiye Diyanet Foundation (Türkiye Diyanet Vakfı), will be held from May 7-11 at the ATO Congressium Ankara, Türkiye.

This groundbreaking event aims to promote Islamic art on a global scale and offer a modern interpretation of Islamic design while fostering cultural exchange.

Cultural bridges

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Huriye Martı, vice president of Diyanet, underscored the significance of the upcoming fair, highlighting Islam’s deep-rooted appreciation for aesthetics and beauty. She noted that the faith encourages the transformation of one's perception of beauty into artistic expressions that capture the essence of life. The fair seeks to offer a contemporary interpretation of this enduring visual culture, emphasizing its power to foster cultural dialogue and connection across regions.

Martı further remarked that this artistic heritage has continuously evolved over the centuries. The forthcoming exhibition marks a historic milestone, uniting its diverse forms under one roof in Türkiye for the first time. Designed as an international platform, the fair will provide global exposure while encouraging meaningful engagement among artists, scholars and art enthusiasts.

A strand of hair of the Prophet Muhammad is displayed at the International Islamic Arts Fair, Ankara, Türkiye, May 7, 2025. (AA Photo)

The event will showcase works by prominent Turkish artists alongside acclaimed international figures who specialize in Islamic artistic traditions. Its primary aim is to foster collaboration, inspire innovation and promote intergenerational exchange of knowledge and techniques. Martı also highlighted the essential role of collaboration with collectors, ateliers and educational institutions. These partnerships – supported by organizations such as the Ministry of Culture and Tourism – will be instrumental in shaping the fair’s trajectory and broadening its reach.

Martı emphasized that global interest in Islamic art is steadily increasing, offering a promising outlook for the future. The fair is committed to uniting master artisans, emerging creators and a wide audience of art lovers. Participating institutions will include universities, cultural centers, workshops and municipalities that offer programs dedicated to the Islamic arts. By presenting both traditional works and contemporary interpretations, the fair aims not only to safeguard time-honored practices but also to inspire fresh perspectives and creative exploration.

The International Islamic Arts Fair is not only a cultural exhibition but also a commercial platform. It will facilitate trade and sales of Islamic art, including various forms such as calligraphy (hüsn-i hat), marbling (ebru), gilding (tezhip), miniature painting, ceramics (çini), woodworking, mother-of-pearl inlay, bookbinding and leatherwork. In addition to the exhibitions, the fair will feature conferences, panels, discussions, concerts and recitals, providing ample opportunities for engagement and learning.

Key figures

The opening ceremony on May 7 will be attended by several key figures, including first lady Emine Erdoğan, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy and Diyanet President Ali Erbaş. This will mark the beginning of a five-day event that promises to be a significant milestone in the world of Islamic art.

Ali Erbaş, the president of the Directorate of Religious Affairs, presents first lady Emine Erdoğan with a Bismillah painting, crafted in the form of a droplet using divani calligraphy, Ankara, Türkiye, May 7, 2025. (AA Photo)

Emine Erdoğan, who attended the opening ceremony of the International Islamic Arts Fair, shared her thoughts on the event via her social media account: "I wish the International Islamic Arts Fair, organized by the Directorate of Religious Affairs, great success for our country and our people. Islamic arts are not only about seeing beauty but also about feeling it, remembering the Creator and drawing closer to Him. In a ceramic tile, patience, in a calligraphy work, submission, and in marbling, reverence, are hidden. Our traditional arts are the voice of these lands, woven with wisdom and a letter written with the eye of the heart. I hope we can all protect this ancient heritage and pass it on to future generations with hope. I thank everyone who contributed to bringing this fair to life."

The fair will be open to the public with free admission, allowing art lovers from all walks of life to explore the exhibitions, attend talks and participate in workshops. Visitors will also have the opportunity to explore publications related to the topic, such as books, catalogs, prestigious works and scholarly studies on the history of Islamic arts. The fair aims to engage both seasoned collectors and newcomers to the world of Islamic art, offering a comprehensive experience for all.