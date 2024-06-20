One of the leading contemporary art galleries, Anna Laudel Bodrum is set to host interesting exhibitions at ZAI Yaşam during the summer season.

While the Istanbul gallery continues to welcome art enthusiasts, Anna Laudel Bodrum at ZAI Yaşam invites those looking to escape from Istanbul for the summer to an unforgettable art experience on the Aegean coast with solo exhibitions by Ertuğrul Güngör and Faruk Ertekin, Ardan Özmenoğlu, Lal Batman and Hanefi Yeter.

Dynamic program

Anna Laudel Bodrum is launching the 2024 summer season with a packed exhibition schedule. From Sept. 8, the program includes four solo exhibitions offering various disciplines and perspectives.

Ertuğrul Güngör and Faruk Ertekin: The “Breakers of Vases” from Kütahya to Bodrum series begins with the works of Ertuğrul Güngör and Faruk Ertekin. Having spent their childhood together in Kütahya and starting their artistic production young, these two talented ceramic artists will take art lovers on a journey where traditional ceramic art meets modern motifs with their special selection "Breakers of Vases" until July 7.

Ardan Özmenoğlu: Özmenoğlu's solo exhibition "Looking Through the Glass" takes place until July 28, coinciding with the launch of her new book. This event will offer a colorful and unique experience for those interested in both art and literature.

Lal Batman: Following this, Lal Batman's works will be showcased with the "Cherry on Top" exhibition at ZAİ Yaşam on Aug. 2-18. Known for her psychological and striking interpretations of modern world issues, Batman has attracted attention at international fairs and with exhibitions in Istanbul and Düsseldorf. This is an opportunity not to be missed for those who follow the artist or will discover her for the first time in Bodrum.

Hanefi Yeter: From Aug. 23 to Sept. 8, Anna Laudel will conclude the exhibition series with Hanefi Yeter’s solo exhibition “Hâl-bu-ki.” Featuring important works from various disciplines such as painting and ceramics, this exhibition will greet autumn, inviting everyone who values the unifying power of art, listens to nature and cherishes the purest form of love.