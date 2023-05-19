Anna Laudel Istanbul welcomes the summer season with a group exhibition named "The One Who Doesn't Love You May Die" from May 26 to Sept. 10, 2023.

Curated by art journalist M. Gülben Çapan, the exhibition is named after Tüdünya’s 1986 hit song – "Seni Sevmeyen Ölsün" in Turkish and features a selection of interdisciplinary works of eight artists with different materials and techniques.

A major cultural phenomenon of the 1960s that emerged as a reaction to Türkiye's modernization efforts, Arabesque is the main theme of the exhibition. Emphasizing difficult living conditions, the Arabesque culture was restricted and censored for many years but manifested itself in different forms and shapes throughout the history of music.

An archival pigment print by Cansu Yıldıran. (Photo courtesy of Anna Laudel)

The exhibition highlights the journey of Arabesque music, changing and evolving into a popular music genre that is enjoyed by wider audiences conveying liberation day by day. Inspired by the social gap between figures, referred to as the "fathers" of Arabesque, in the past and those who continue to live in harsh “Arabesque lifestyle” conditions today, the selection invites us to reconsider the "left out" who are still on a quest for identity.

“The One Who Doesn’t Love You May Die,” narrates the story of the social transformation of heroes created by this culture that seeks a collective self-identity and "savior" through the tragedy of pain and the rebellion of love by highlighting how new heroes are created with the movement from the margins to the center. The power of this movement is also spotlighted.

An aquarel pen on paper by Rasim Aksan. (Photo courtesy of Anna Laudel)

The comprehensive group exhibition on Arabesque culture as the most personal expression of a rebellious spirit will be on display at Anna Laudel until Sept. 10, 2023.