The first exhibition of Ara Güler museum in the capital Ankara opens its doors with fascinating photographs of the prominent artist under the project called “Aphrodisias-Ara Güler.”

The main body of the exhibition displays Geyre village, which is now registered as the Aphrodisias archeological site and its surroundings, which Ara Güler visited at every opportunity until the early 90s after he went to Geyre Village by chance in 1958.

Registered on the World Heritage List of UNESCO, the ancient city of Aphrodisias in the Karacasu district of Aydın province was revealed to the world thanks to photos taken by Ara Güler, who came to the city for the opening of a dam in 1958. After his photos, excavations were started in the ancient city, and Aphrodisias was brought to light. It is still the ancient city that hosts the highest number of local and foreign tourists today. The ancient site also hosts the largest ancient hippodrome intact in the world.

What led to the eventual excavation of the ancient city started when he got lost. While he was returning from the town of Geyre in Karacasu, where he had gone for a dam opening ceremony, he got lost on the way back. As he looked for a way to get back to Istanbul, he entered a village and saw that the architectural buildings here featured works dating back to the Roman period. He noticed historical sarcophagi being used to filter grape "şıra," a kind of juice. Güler also took a photograph of two villagers talking on a historical stone lying on the street. This photo made Aphrodisias famous.

The exhibition features Ara Güler's original darkroom prints taken on Aphrodisias, his correspondence with international periodicals and agencies about photographs, along with the prints of these publications, tips, notes and a book model on the preparation process of Ara Güler's book "Scream of Aphrodisias."

Türkiye's Ministry of Culture and Tourism is also among the supporters of the organization as part of a great effort to keep Ara Güler's ordinary yet fascinating photographic techniques.

Photography from “Aphrodisias-Ara Güler” exhibition, Ankara, Türkiye, Nov. 19, 2018. (Photo courtesy of the exhibition)

The "Aphrodisias-Ara Güler" exhibition can be visited at the Erimtan Archeology and Art Museum until Feb. 23, every day except Mondays, between 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Ara Güler Museum was opened in Bomontiada in 2018, on the 90th birthday of Ara Güler, also with his participation. The museum aims to bring together Ara Güler's versatile artistic identity, inspiring life and valuable archive to large audiences. It aims to highlight and disseminate photography's visual, emotional and social impact through domestic and international exhibitions, publications, events and collaborations.