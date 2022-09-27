Turkish words meet art in the capital Ankara's and Türkiye's first "Museum of Words," founded by author Şermin Yaşar to teach children and young people the meaning of Turkish words, proverbs and idioms.

The four-story building, which was formerly used as a granary and mohair warehouse, is located across from the Museum of Anatolian Civilizations of Ankara Castle. After the restorations, the museum opened its doors to visitors on Monday.

Şermin Yaşar is widely known for her works that aim to enhance children's imaginations, improve their coordination and contribute to their personal development.

Actress and presenter Ceyda Düvenci was the host of the program that was held in the Museum of Anatolian Civilizations.

Talking about her friendship with Yaşar, Düvenci said that Yaşar set out to teach children the meaning of words that are the basis of the language they will be using throughout their lives. Yaşar, on the other hand, stated that she listened a lot as a child and analyzed every spoken word, and advised the children to be curious about words and to be good listeners.

Saying that they spent a year trying to create the museum, Yaşar said: "The Museum of Words has always been my dream. Our children study Turkish for 12 years during their education and they never mingle with words. In this museum, they will have the opportunity to think deeper about the meanings of words." Yaşar hopes to open a word museum in every city of Türkiye and chose Sept. 26 for the opening as it is "Turkish Language Day."

Attending the opening as a guest, leading Turkish historian Ilber Ortaylı highlighted that the Museum of Anatolian Civilizations is important in terms of hosting the ancient civilizations and monumental works of Anatolia and adding value to Ankara. Ortaylı also suggested that children visit the Museum of Words to understand and contemplate words, and then visit the Museum of Anatolian Civilizations.

The museum offers visitors the opportunity to experience the layered texture of rich Turkish vocabulary through exhibitions and installations where words come together with art and visual designs. The floors are also designed via word formations as the first floor belongs to word roots, the second floor to words and the top floor to sentences.

Between the staircase connecting the entrance and the first floor of the museum, a glass and brass chandelier with Turkish, Uyghur, Göktürk and Arabic letters draws attention.

Many artists' works such as paintings, installations and ceramics are featured in the museum while there is also a three-dimensional digital sculpture of Türkiye's founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, crafted by an Iranian artist.

At the entrance to the museum, the guests are greeted with the sentences such as "welcome," "how nice of you to come," "we have been waiting for a long time," and "what brings you down here?" "where have you been?" while they are bid farewell as they exit from the museum with the phrases "goodbye," "farewell," "we hope to see you again," "all the best," "keep in touch," "don't be a stranger."

The "Museum of Words" is open between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. every day except Mondays.