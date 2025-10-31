The exhibition “Mustafa Kemal Atatürk: The Sun Rising from Thessaloniki,” created by painter and illustrator Yüksel Akman, has opened at the TGC Press Media Museum in Istanbul. It invites art lovers to explore the life of Türkiye’s founding leader through art.

Organized in honor of the 102nd anniversary of the republic, the exhibition features charcoal drawings depicting key moments from Atatürk’s life – from his birth in Thessaloniki to his passing, including scenes from the Italo-Turkish War, the Gallipoli Campaign and the War of Independence. The exhibition will remain open to visitors until Nov. 14.

Depicting Atatürk’s life

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Yüksel Akman explained that the exhibition includes nearly 120 works, each portraying a different phase of Atatürk’s life.

Artist Yüksel Akman poses with his charcoal drawings on display at the TGC Press Media Museum, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 30, 2025. (AA Photo)

“I illustrated Atatürk from his home in Thessaloniki to his final days,” Akman said, noting that each drawing is accompanied by detailed captions providing historical context. This allows visitors to engage with both the artistic and historical dimensions of the exhibition.

Akman initially conceived the project as a book. “I’ve been writing and illustrating children’s books for many years,” he explained. “I prepared a book about Atatürk for primary and middle school students, decorated with my drawings. Then I thought of expanding it. I created about 120 illustrations and decided to hold an exhibition that would coincide with both Republic Day and Atatürk Memorial Day (Nov. 10).”

Unique artistic technique

The artist shared that each piece in the exhibition was based on archival photographs and completed over a two-month period. He also plans to publish "Mustafa Kemal Atatürk: The Sun Rising from Thessaloniki" as an album book in the future.

Unlike his usual style, Akman employed a scribble technique for this series. To create authentic depictions, he conducted extensive archival research to find reference materials.

A visitor views the charcoal drawings at the TGC Press Media Museum, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 30, 2025. (AA Photo)

He also revealed plans for a new exhibition next year dedicated to the heroes of Turkic states. Having illustrated or written nearly 4,000 children’s books since 1975, Akman is one of the most prolific figures in Turkish children’s literature.

“Between 1975 and 1980, I began my art career with comic books,” Akman recalled.

“After 1984, I worked for several years at Tercüman newspaper. Later, I opened my own studio in Cağaloğlu. There, I wrote and illustrated various children’s books, including textbooks, stories, fairy tales and coloring books.”

In 2014, Akman adapted the lives of Ottoman sultans into a 36-volume comic series. His most recent publication, "Glorious Turkic States: From the Hun Empire to the Republic of Türkiye," released last year, presents the history of 16 Turkic states in a comic-style format.